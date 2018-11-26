– Now that there New Jersey has a Democrat as governor, it’s the first time that legislation for legalized recreational marijana seems to have a chance of getting passed into law.

If this bill gets full support of the state assembly and senate, marijuana could be legal in the state as soon as January, reports CBS2’s Janelle Burrell.

Lawmakers in Trenton will debate a bill today that would legalize the possession of one ounce of marijuana for people at least 21-years-old.

“We already have licensed facilities selling medical marijuana and part of bill is to allow them to sell legal marijuana to all over 21 years of age immediately upon signature, if they have enough product to do it,” said New Jersey State Senator Nicholas Scutari.

Members of the public will be able to voice their concern at today’s assembly and senate committees hearing, both which are expected to vote afterwards.

If the bill passes, it will then go on to the full senate, then the assembly before heading to the governor’s desk.

Governor Phil Murphy campaigned on legalizing recreational pot but the legislation has been stalled with party leaders battling over how much the drug should be taxed.

Lawmakers say the current proposal is lower than most other states: 12 percent state, 2 percent local taxes.

Some anti drug advocates worry that legalizing marijuana could mean the drug becoming more accessible to minors.

“If you’re not looking at the safety of our children, where a lot of these substances, these products are in the forms of liquids, edible gummies that are at risk of our children,” said Peter Brown of Parents Against Recreational Cannabis.

Supporters disagree.

“People are ingesting, smoking, eating on regular basis in New Jersey for 100 years,” said Scutari. “This bill is not something people should start ingesting – but it’s a recognition people are already doing it.”

Scutari says some of the money from revenue would go towards fighting addiction and driving enforcement.

The bill calls for marijuana business licenses to be rolled out gradually based on demand.