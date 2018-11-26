NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are now trying to confirm the identify a woman whose burned body was discovered in the woods behind a school on Staten Island.

Two teenagers found the woman’s body in Long Pond Park near P.S. 6, near Bartow Avenue and Eugene Street, around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

NYPD officials say they have a tentative ID that the woman was a 40-year-old known to police, but they would not release names or additional information. It was unknown if she had been reported missing.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the body was naked, and partially decomposed.

It had burn marks on it, but was not on fire when police arrived at the scene.

The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.