NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – This holiday weekend was the highest grossing Thanksgiving weekend on record at the box offce.

A big part of came from the sequel to Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph, Ralph Breaks The Internet, which took the top spot and raked in an estimated $84.5 million in its debut.

It was a big weekend for sequels: Creed 2 took the second spot, earning an estimated $55.8 million.

The Grinch made about $30 million in its third weekend.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Bohemian Rhapsody came in rounding out the top five.