Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

Justin Lewis
Meteorologist, Weekday Morning Weather Producer

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds overhead as our exiting low continues to spin in New England. And it should stay dry for the most part with the exception of a few rain and snow showers well north and west. Outside of that, expect gusty winds with feels like temps stuck in the 30s.

We will tumble into the 30s tonight, but because of those relentless winds, it will only feel like the 20s by dawn. There’s even a decent chance of a snow shower streaming into our northern suburbs, so don’t be surprised if you see a few flakes out there.

It’s more of the same tomorrow with gusty winds making it only feel like the 30s. And there will be a battle between the sun and clouds again — we’ll call it partly sunny to mostly cloudy.

As for Thursday, we should see some more sunshine, but it will remain breezy with temps below normal.

