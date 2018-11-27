Today will feature more sunshine, but the winds will remain on the gusty side. We’ll aim for the mid 40s or so, but it will really only feel like the 30s.
As for Wednesday, it’s more of the same: Chilly and blustery!
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.