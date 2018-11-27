  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, word of the year

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dictionary.com announced their word of the year for 2018 this week.

The winner? “Misinformation”, beating runners up “representation”, “self-made”, and “backlash”.

It was announced in a tweet, saying “The truth is, the #WordOfTheYear2018 is misinformation. Because words matter.”

The word made a major comeback in 2018 due to the large amount of misinformation that’s made its way to the internet.

Dictionary.com says they pick the word of the year to help shine a light on the most searched for or used word.

