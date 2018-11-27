MINEOLA (CBSNewYork) — It was dark. She said she didn’t see what hit her car.

On Tuesday, the woman suspected in the hit-and-run death of a Glen Cove man has turned herself in, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported.

The 72-year-old victim was killed crossing the street in front of the Glen Cove apartment building where he lived.

Friends and neighbors were emotional and distraught over Jose Basurto’s life being taken in a hit-and-run.

“It’s devastating. You can’t just hit someone and leave them to die,” neighbor Dee Preidel said.

Basurto was transported by nearby fire and rescue paramedics to Glen Cove Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“As a physician, it’s the care of the patient, so definitely calling 911 is appropriate and being accountable to your actions,” said Dr. John Reyes, the hospital’s associate medical director.

Six days later, police and prosecutors announced an arrest, identifying 70-year-old Carol Cashman as the person they say fled the scene. Cashman lives in a million dollar home with substantial property in the upscale community of Locust Valley.

She is caregiver to her husband, who has multiple sclerosis. She spoke with CBS2’s McLogan through her door.

“I am so sorry for what happened,” she said.

Her attorney says Cashman dropped off her daughter, and while driving home on Brewster Street something crashed into her windshield. She thought it was perhaps a tree branch, so she continued on and parked her damaged BMW in her driveway. Later, when she heard of a hit-and-run death, she realized that she may have been involved.

“This is a woman who is so remorseful there is no way … she is not the kind of person who could live with the idea that she had seriously injured and killed somebody,” attorney Marc Gann said.

Only Tuesday did reporters learn the identity of the victim. There was a delay in releasing his name. His family lives in South America, and for several days could not be reached.

Suspect Cashman posted $25,000 bail and police said she is fully cooperating.