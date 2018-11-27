NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The first in a series of eight public hearings on possible MTA fare hikes is slated for Tuesday afternoon.

The session is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at Baruch College.

The MTA has several options on the table, one of which includes keeping the base fare at $2.75 but eliminating the MetroCard bonuses.

Another option is raising the base fare to $3.00, but keeping the bonuses.

Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road can each expect a roughly four percent increase.

