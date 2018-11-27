  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    View All Programs

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The first in a series of eight public hearings on possible MTA fare hikes is slated for Tuesday afternoon.

The session is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at Baruch College.

The MTA has several options on the table, one of which includes keeping the base fare at $2.75 but eliminating the MetroCard bonuses.

Another option is raising the base fare to $3.00, but keeping the bonuses.

Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road can each expect a roughly four percent increase.

For a full list of the scheduled hearings, CLICK HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s