NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A troubled trash company in New York City has gone out of business.

Sanitation Salvage has surrendered its license and has ceased all operations after being suspended.

The private sanitation company had been declared a threat to the public after two deadly crashes on city streets.

The company also piled up a number of safety violations.

Last month, CBS2 reported on the NYPD’s crackdown on out-of-control garbage trucks from various private trash hauling businesses.

Drivers were caught running red lights, reversing down one way streets, speeding, and worse.

With CBS2’s Marcia Kramer tagging along, cops handed out 47 summonses for serious violations in just a few hours on one October patrol.