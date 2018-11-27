  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, private garbage trucks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A troubled trash company in New York City has gone out of business.

Sanitation Salvage has surrendered its license and has ceased all operations after being suspended.

The private sanitation company had been declared a threat to the public after two deadly crashes on city streets.

The company also piled up a number of safety violations.

MORE: NYPD Orders Crackdown On Reckless Private Garbage Truck Drivers

Last month, CBS2 reported on the NYPD’s crackdown on out-of-control garbage trucks from various private trash hauling businesses.

Drivers were caught running red lights, reversing down one way streets, speeding, and worse.

1029garbage Private Garbage Truck Company Labeled A Threat To The Public Goes Out Of Business

A private garbage truck stopped by the NYPD for traffic violations. (Credit: CBS2)

With CBS2’s Marcia Kramer tagging along, cops handed out 47 summonses for serious violations in just a few hours on one October patrol.

