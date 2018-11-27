NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also about to become one of the most congested.

The NYPD on Tuesday announced street closures and detailed the security preparations they’re planning ahead of the 86th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, taking place at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The following streets will be closed from 3:00 p.m. until the conclusion of the lighting:

48th, 49th, 50th, and 51st Streets between Avenue of the Americas and Madison Avenue

47th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

52nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic on weekdays from 5:00 p.m. until midnight, and on weekends from 1:00 p.m. until midnight effective Thursday until January 7:

49th Street between 5th Avenue and Avenue of the Americas

50th Street between 5th Avenue and Avenue of the Americas

Officers will also be patrolling nearby landmarks such as St. Patrick’s Cathedral and area subway stations. Due to heavy traffic expected in the area Wednesday night, the NYPD urges drivers to avoid the vicinity of Rockefeller Center and Radio City Music Hall from 3 p.m. to midnight. Anyone attending the lighting is encouraged to use mass transit.

Screening areas will be located at 48th, 49th, and 50th Streets at both 5th Avenue and Avenue of the Americas. The NYPD reminds spectators that umbrellas, large coolers, alcoholic beverages, backpacks, and/or large bags are prohibited.