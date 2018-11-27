PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Passaic Police want your help finding an armed robber who smashed his way into a jewelry store.

It happened at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Ray’s Jewelry at Main and Passaic Avenues.

An armed man wearing a ski mask smashed open the front window of the shop with a large rock, grabbed four gold chains and started running.

As he ran, he fired several shots in the air, police said.

The gold chains are worth around $27,000, pollice said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Passaic Police at (973) 365-3938.