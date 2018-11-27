  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMFace the Truth
    5:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6 PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Passaic, Smash and grab robberies

PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Passaic Police want your help finding an armed robber who smashed his way into a jewelry store.

It happened at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Ray’s Jewelry at Main and Passaic Avenues.

An armed man wearing a ski mask smashed open the front window of the shop with a large rock, grabbed four gold chains and started running.

As he ran, he fired several shots in the air, police said.

The gold chains are worth around $27,000, pollice said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Passaic Police at (973) 365-3938.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s