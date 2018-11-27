NEW YORK (Hoodline) – Newsflash: the priciest listing in today’s New York City rental market is going for $97,500/month — a mind-numbing 2,785 percent above the median average for three-bedroom rentals countrywide. As absurd as it may seem, it’s not the only luxury listing in the city. But just how select are the features, given these astronomical prices?

We took a look at local listings in New York City via rental website Zumper to identify the city’s most glamorous listings.

Here are the city’s select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

28 E. 63rd St., #11B (Upper East Side)

There’s this apartment situated at 28 E. 63rd St., #11B, on the Upper East Side. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in New York City is about $3,175/month, this place is currently going for an astonishing $94,000/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate a fireplace, marble bathrooms with a tub and walk-in shower stall, granite countertops and hardwood and carpet flooring.

Cats and dogs aren’t permitted in this expansive house.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

502 Park Ave., #PH31-32 (Upper East Side)

Then there’s this condo situated at 502 Park Ave., #PH31-32, on the Upper East Side. It has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in New York City is roughly $4,900/month, this living space is currently going for a stupefying $85,000/month. Why so expensive?

In the unit, you can expect vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, a balcony, top-grade appliances and hardwood floors. The building has garage parking and an elevator.

Pets are not welcome in this high-end house.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

15 Central Park West, #8A (Lincoln Square)

Next, take a look at this condo situated at 15 Central Park West, #8A, in Lincoln Square. It has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, and it’s a voluminous 4,565 square feet in size. This place is currently listed at an astounding $78,000/month.

The building offers a swimming pool and a fitness center, outdoor terrace and game and screening rooms. In the unit, look for a renovated kitchen with marble countertops, Bulthaup cabinets and a 71-inch wide Lacanche range, a marble bathroom with a tub, walk-in shower, double vanity and views of Central Park and crown moldings and casings throughout.

Cats and dogs aren’t allowed in this high-end rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)