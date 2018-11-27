NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 15-year-old girl was shot as she was walking down the street in the Bronx Tuesday night.

According to police, it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Manor Avenue and East 173rd Street in the Soundview section.

Authorities say the girl, apparently an innocent bystander, heard the gunfire and felt a pain in her back. That’s when she realized she had been shot.

The teen was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover. Police are still looking for the gunman.

