  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    11:00 PMMike & Molly
    11:30 PMMike & Molly
    12:00 AMEntertainment Tonight
    12:30 AMHow I Met Your Mother
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMFBI
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bronx, Local TV, New York, NYPD, shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 15-year-old girl was shot as she was walking down the street in the Bronx Tuesday night.

According to police, it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Manor Avenue and East 173rd Street in the Soundview section.

Authorities say the girl, apparently an innocent bystander, heard the gunfire and felt a pain in her back. That’s when she realized she had been shot.

The teen was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover. Police are still looking for the gunman.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s