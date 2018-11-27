NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying a woman they say assaulted another woman on an MTA bus in Brooklyn.

Police say it happened at 8:30 a.m. on a southbound S79 bus on Nov. 14.

According to police, a woman wearing medical scrubs punched a 67-year-old woman in the chest and then choked her briefly. She also is accused of bending the victim’s finger back during the incident.

There was no word on what led up to the confrontation.

The suspect got off the bus and ran into the 86th Street R subway station, where she was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.