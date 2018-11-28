  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

This afternoon will be somewhat of a carbon copy of yesterday’s, if you will, with a decent amount of cloud cover and gusty winds still in place. And speaking of, we could see gusts to around 50 mph south and west of the city where a wind advisory is in effect until 4pm. And if that’s not bad enough, it will be rather brisk out there: only feeling like the 30s all day.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight8 11/28 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The winds will keep up tonight and drive our temps into the mid 30s once again with wind chills in the 20s. We should see a little more in the way of clearing though, so that’s some good news.

nu tu skycast 3d tomorrow2 11/28 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will feature mostly to partly sunny skies, but those winds will continue to blow through the streets. That said, don’t expect it to ever feel warmer than the 30s.

nu tu 7day auto weather app15 11/28 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Friday, expect some additional cloud cover with just a slight chance of a shower during the daylight hours.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s