This afternoon will be somewhat of a carbon copy of yesterday’s, if you will, with a decent amount of cloud cover and gusty winds still in place. And speaking of, we could see gusts to around 50 mph south and west of the city where a wind advisory is in effect until 4pm. And if that’s not bad enough, it will be rather brisk out there: only feeling like the 30s all day.

The winds will keep up tonight and drive our temps into the mid 30s once again with wind chills in the 20s. We should see a little more in the way of clearing though, so that’s some good news.

Tomorrow will feature mostly to partly sunny skies, but those winds will continue to blow through the streets. That said, don’t expect it to ever feel warmer than the 30s.

As for Friday, expect some additional cloud cover with just a slight chance of a shower during the daylight hours.