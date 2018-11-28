NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down the suspects accused of shooting a 15-year-old girl Tuesday in the Bronx.

The victim was walking with friends around 8:30 p.m. when she was shot in the hip at the corner of Manor Avenue and East 173rd Street in the Soundview neighborhood.

The girl, believed to be an innocent bystander, heard gunfire and felt pain before realizing she had been shot.

She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police say they’re searching for two men, 18 to 20 years old, with light complexions.

One has a thin build and was last seen wearing a multi-colored jacket, hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants. The other has a heavy build and was seen wearing a dark colored hooded winter jacket, hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.