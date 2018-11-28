  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Soundview, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down the suspects accused of shooting a 15-year-old girl Tuesday in the Bronx.

The victim was walking with friends around 8:30 p.m. when she was shot in the hip at the corner of Manor Avenue and East 173rd Street in the Soundview neighborhood.

The girl, believed to be an innocent bystander, heard gunfire and felt pain before realizing she had been shot.

search for suspects in bronx shooting Police Search For Suspects Accused Of Shooting 15 Year Old Girl In The Bronx

Police are trying to track down the suspects who shot a 15-year-old girl Tuesday in the Bronx. (Credit: NYPD)

She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police say they’re searching for two men, 18 to 20 years old, with light complexions.

One has a thin build and was last seen wearing a multi-colored jacket, hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants. The other has a heavy build and was seen wearing a dark colored hooded winter jacket, hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s