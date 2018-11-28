  • TV10/55On Air

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Connecticut say they’re searching for an exotic bird-napper with expensive taste.

Up to $30,000 worth of birds were stolen from Worldwide Fish and Pets on Tuesday in New Haven.

A newspaper delivery person called police to report the door had been propped open.

The store owner said up to 18 birds were stolen, including four macaws, some conures and cockatoos.

“Birds are really popular now. They’ve gone up a lot in the last few years. The demand for birds has gone up dramatically, and the supply is not going up to match the demand,” Peter Sachs said.

Police said a U-Haul truck may have been used in the heist.

The owner said he hopes the thief will keep the birds warm, fed and with clean water.

