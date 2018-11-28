NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – The “Fearless Girl” statue has been removed from her spot opposite Wall Street’s “Charging Bull.”

The bronze sculpture will be reinstalled in front of the New York Stock Exchange by the end of the year.

“This move to a new location will improve access for visitors and ensure that her message and impact continues to be heard,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in April.

The statue was installed on the eve of International Women’s Day in March 2017 and quickly became a tourist attraction.

It was commissioned by State Street Global Advisors to call on companies to put more women on their boards.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)