Filed Under:Carteret, Cindy Hsu, Fire, New Jersey

CARTERET, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church has been deemed a total loss after a massive fire began Tuesday night around 10 a.m.

The blaze grew to a 3-alarm fire as firefighters responded from multiple towns to the 700 block of Roosevelt Avenue in Carteret, CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reports.

The church was built in 1954 but, but now – because of the extent of the fire, smoke and water damage – it will need to be gutted and rebuilt.

A fundraising effort is underway to help rebuild the church.

