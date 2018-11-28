CARTERET, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church has been deemed a total loss after a massive fire began Tuesday night around 10 a.m.
The blaze grew to a 3-alarm fire as firefighters responded from multiple towns to the 700 block of Roosevelt Avenue in Carteret, CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reports.
The church was built in 1954 but, but now – because of the extent of the fire, smoke and water damage – it will need to be gutted and rebuilt.
Unfortunately, there is a current two-alarm structure fire at Saint Marys Church on Roosevelt Avenue. This beautiful historic structure is part of Carteret history, and we are praying for the parishioners of this fine church and hoping for the best. The Carteret Fire Department, as well as volunteers firefighters are fighting the blaze, with assistance from outside fire departments. The parishioners from St Mary’s will need assistance after this fire to recover. You may donate to the Carteret Business Partnership, with 100% of proceeds going directly to the church. Additional details to follow and please keep St Mary’s and it’s parishioners in your prayers.
A fundraising effort is underway to help rebuild the church.