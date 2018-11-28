HARDYSTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – An explosion leveled a home overnight in New Jersey.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Grumm Road in Hardystown.

No one was home at the time and no one was injured, but a neighboring house and nearby school were also damaged.

Residents said they could feel the massive blast from miles away.

“I was just sitting in my house and all of a sudden, I felt my whole house shake,” neighbor Jake Andriola said. “At first thought it was an earthquake, and then I thought it was too sudden to be an earthquake. It was just like a sudden jolt, just kind of caught everybody off guard.”

Fire officials said the two-story house is now a total loss.

Wallkill Valley Regional High School across the street sustained some structural damage, so classes were canceled Wednesday.

The cause of the blast is under investigation.