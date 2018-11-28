NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Just hours before Donald Trump reportedly discussed improvements to LaGaurdia Airport with Gov. Cuomo on Wednesday, the president’s private plane was involved in the latest mishap at the aging airport.

President Trump’s 757, used during his 2016 campaign, was caught up in a quintessential New York City traffic mishap – a fender bender while someone else was trying to park.

A corporate jet maneuvering into a parking spot clipped the wing of Trump’s parked plane around 8:30 a.m.

Trump’s company, The Trump Organization, confirmed the accident. The plane was parked at LaGuardia and not in use at the time.

The corporate jet, a twin-engine Bombardier Global Express, had three crew members aboard. It had just completed an 18-minute flight from Islip, on Long Island, and was being guided by ground personnel along a ramp near the general aviation terminal.

No one was on board Trump’s plane when it was clipped.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates LaGuardia, said there were no injuries and no impact on airport operations.

Since the presidential campaign, the plane has turned into something of a LaGuardia landmark, with fliers snapping photos from passing jets and posting them on social media.

