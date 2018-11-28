  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    11:00 PMMike & Molly
    11:30 PMMike & Molly
    12:00 AMEntertainment Tonight
    12:30 AMHow I Met Your Mother
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andrew Cuomo, Donald Trump, LaGuardia Airport, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Just hours before Donald Trump reportedly discussed improvements to LaGaurdia Airport with Gov. Cuomo on Wednesday, the president’s private plane was involved in the latest mishap at the aging airport.

President Trump’s 757, used during his 2016 campaign, was caught up in a quintessential New York City traffic mishap – a fender bender while someone else was trying to park.

MORE: ‘This Is A National Issue’: Cuomo, Trump Discuss Federal Funding For Gateway Project

A corporate jet maneuvering into a parking spot clipped the wing of Trump’s parked plane around 8:30 a.m.

Trump’s company, The Trump Organization, confirmed the accident. The plane was parked at LaGuardia and not in use at the time.

The corporate jet, a twin-engine Bombardier Global Express, had three crew members aboard. It had just completed an 18-minute flight from Islip, on Long Island, and was being guided by ground personnel along a ramp near the general aviation terminal.

No one was on board Trump’s plane when it was clipped.

gettyimages 963343092 President Trumps Private Plane Clipped On Ground At LaGuardia Airport

The private jet of US President Donald Trump jet, a Boeing 757, sits on the tarmac at La Guardia Airport on May 27, 2018. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP/Getty Images)

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates LaGuardia, said there were no injuries and no impact on airport operations.

Since the presidential campaign, the plane has turned into something of a LaGuardia landmark, with fliers snapping photos from passing jets and posting them on social media.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s