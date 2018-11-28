NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A massive Norway spruce is ready for stardom in a New York City holiday tradition.

The 86th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting will take place at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The tree, which was donated by a couple in the Ulster County hamlet of Walkill, will burst alive with five miles of LED multicolored lights and a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star during the televised extravaganza. It will remain on display until Jan. 7. Then it will be given to Habitat for Humanity to help build homes.

The NYPD on Tuesday announced street closures and detailed the security preparations that are planned.

“We will have thousands of police officers working. We will have our K9 and mounted units out there as well; roof top coverage with long guns, as well as bike task force will also be deployed in the area,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison said.

Watch The Full Briefing

The following streets will be closed from 3 p.m. until the conclusion of the lighting:

48th, 49th, 50th, and 51st Streets between Avenue of the Americas and Madison Avenue

47th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

52nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

48th to 51st Street between Avenue of the Americas and Madison Avenue

47th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

52nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic on weekdays from 5 p.m. until midnight, and on weekends from 1 p.m. until midnight effective Thursday until Jan. 7:

49th Street between 5th Avenue and Avenue of the Americas

50th Street between 5th Avenue and Avenue of the Americas

Officers will also be patrolling nearby landmarks such as St. Patrick’s Cathedral and area subway stations. Due to heavy traffic expected in the area Wednesday night, the NYPD urges drivers to avoid the vicinity of Rockefeller Center and Radio City Music Hall from 3 p.m. to midnight. Anyone attending the lighting is encouraged to use mass transit.

Screening areas will be located at 48th, 49th, and 50th Streets at both 5th Avenue and Avenue of the Americas. The NYPD reminds spectators that umbrellas, large coolers, alcoholic beverages, backpacks, and/or large bags are prohibited.