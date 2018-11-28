STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – The Girl Scout motto is “be prepared” and a high school senior in Connecticut took that to heart for her scouting project.

Seventeen year-old Lauren Klym took on the difficult subject of lockdown safety at Westhill High School in Stamford. Now, her plan is part of the school’s security policy.

The senior created a Westhill lockdown plan, customized for each classroom.

“If you look to the left the safe zone is to the left,” Klym showed CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock.

Her project began in February, the night of the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Lauren says while watching footage, one young woman’s experience stood out.

“She was talking about how she was going through that ordeal and her teacher wasn’t there that day show she had a substitute and he was not exactly sure of what he should do in that situation.”

Hearing this inspired her moving forward and she emailed the principal with her idea.

“He was so on board,” the teen said.

Klym got to work. She visited every classroom and highlighted every safe zone to make sure new teachers, substitute teachers, and students never had to wonder what to do.

The 17-year-old also worked over summer break and even logged hours while on vacation on her plan. On Tuesday, she was recognized by the Stamford Board of Education for her efforts.

“I learned that you don’t have to be an adult to get things rolling,” Klym said.

The Stamford Police Department recommended integrating her plan into every district school.

“Basically there’s nothing in the classroom to tell you what to do, everyone has to rely on a teacher,” Captain Diedrich Holm of the Stamford police said.

That was until Lauren put her plan in place.

“She nailed it,” Captain Holm added.