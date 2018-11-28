CLARKSTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Rockland County say they have made an arrest after the owner of a used car dealership was gunned down on Saturday.

Authorities announced on Wednesday that Eric Hue Ross, Jr. of Delaware was arrested at a home in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

Clarkstown police say that the 24-year-old is believed to be the man that fatally shot Youben Joseph three times at the victim’s business in West Nyack on Nov. 24.

“There was some kind of altercation between a customer who is our suspect and the business owner who is our victim. It’s something to do with some kind of business transaction,” Det. Pete Walker of the Clarkstown police told CBS2’s Tony Aiello Monday.

MORE: Police Search For Suspect, Motive After Used Car Dealer Shot Dead

Police have scheduled a press conference in New City Thursday to discuss how Ross was tracked down.

A motive for why the Delaware native allegedly traveled to New York and killed the 37-year-old is still a mystery.