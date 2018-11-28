Filed Under:Crime, fatal shooting, Local TV, New York, Tony Aiello, used car dealer

CLARKSTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Rockland County say they have made an arrest after the owner of a used car dealership was gunned down on Saturday.

Authorities announced on Wednesday that Eric Hue Ross, Jr. of Delaware was arrested at a home in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

1128cardealshooter UPDATE: Suspect In Fatal Used Car Dealership Shooting Arrested

Shooting suspect Eric Hue Ross, Jr. (Credit: Clarkstown Police Department)

Clarkstown police say that the 24-year-old is believed to be the man that fatally shot Youben Joseph three times at the victim’s business in West Nyack on Nov. 24.

“There was some kind of altercation between a customer who is our suspect and the business owner who is our victim. It’s something to do with some kind of business transaction,” Det. Pete Walker of the Clarkstown police told CBS2’s Tony Aiello Monday.

1126cardealer UPDATE: Suspect In Fatal Used Car Dealership Shooting Arrested

37-year-old used car dealership owner Youben Joseph. (Credit: CBS2)

Police have scheduled a press conference in New City Thursday to discuss how Ross was tracked down.

A motive for why the Delaware native allegedly traveled to New York and killed the 37-year-old is still a mystery.

