NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Infielder Ronald Torreyes was traded from the New York Yankees to the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named or cash considerations.

The 26-year-old was designated for assignment Monday to clear a roster spot when the Yankees claimed right-hander Parker Bridwell off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. The trade was announced Wednesday.

Torreyes was acquired by the Cubs from Cincinnati in December 2011 and spent 1½ seasons in Chicago’s minor league system. His contract was purchased by Houston in July 2013, by Toronto in May 2015 and by the Los Angeles Dodgers the following month.

He made his major league debut with the Dodgers that September and was traded to the Yankees in January 2016. In quick succession he was claimed off waivers by the Angels and re-claimed by the Yankees.

Torreyes hit .292 with 36 RBIs in 315 at-bats over 108 games in 2017, but spent much of this year at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and batted .280 with seven RBIs in 100 at-bats over 41 games for the Yankees.

He is eligible for salary arbitration for the first time.

