NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD hate crimes task force is investigating after a 9-year-old Jewish boy was attacked in Brooklyn.

It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday near Throop Avenue and Walton Street in Williamsburg.

Police said the boy was on his way home when the suspect punched him in the face several times.

The victim suffered pain and swelling but refused medical attention on the scene.

Police said they’re searching for a black teen, believed to be 14 to 18 years old, with a light complexion and medium build, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with a black patch on the sleeve, dark colored jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

