NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a pair of burglars in the Bronx.

Authorities say the men cut through security bars on an unlocked window to gain access to a woman’s apartment.

It happened around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, November 18, near Bainbridge Avenue and East 193rd Street in the Fordam Manor section.

Police said the men stole a purse with credit and debit cards inside.

The 35-year-old woman awoke to see them and screamed, causing them to take off.

Police described the suspects as a black man, 20 to 25 years old, with facial hair, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with vest over it, black backpack and black and white sneakers. The other was a Hispanic man, 20 to 25 years old, wearing a red bubble jacket, hooded sweatshirt and baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.