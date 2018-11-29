NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FBI on Thursday announced an update in a Rockland County cold case.

The bureau is offering a $20,000 reward for information on Eugene Palmer, who they consider armed and dangerous.

Eugene Palmer is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing his daughter-in-law on September 24, 2012, in Stony Point, New York. The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction: https://t.co/9n68lNjaFF pic.twitter.com/mHE7fgEwHm — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) November 28, 2018

Palmer is accused of fatally shooting his daughter-in-law, 39-year-old Tammy Pannirello Palmer, in Stony Point in September of 2012.

Her body was found in Haverstraw, Rockland County.

That same year, police searched Harriman State Park looking for Palmer. He still hasn’t been found, and is now on the FBI’s most-wanted list.

Investigators say Palmer is an experienced hunter and outdoorsman.