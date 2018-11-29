NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The attorney for Harvey Weinstein has filed a new motion calling for his indictment to be thrown out.

The motion includes emails from Weinstein accuser Mimi Haleyi.

Attorney Ben Brafman claims the messages show her engaging in friendly, loving chats after the date she claims Weinstein forced himself on her.

The motion also claims another accuser pressured a friend to falsely corroborate her story.

Weinstein’s defense is also accusing police and the Manhattan district attorney of misconduct.

Earlier this month, Weinstein’s lawyers asked for a chance to question in court the former lead detective in his sexual assault case and the head of New York City’s special victims division, arguing the case has been “irreparably tainted” by police misconduct and should be thrown out.

The former Hollywood producer’s lawyers singled out Detective Nicholas DiGaudio — whose alleged witness coaching led prosecutors to abandon part of the case last month — as they renewed their push to have five remaining counts dismissed.