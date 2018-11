PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s not you, Facebook Messenger is down.

Several users have reported having issues replying to messages or sending messages Thursday morning.

#facebookmessenger is in holiday today, please comeback I am missing you 😂😂 — VISHRAM (@imvishal777) November 29, 2018

Other users have said messenger is not showing which friends are currently online.

I cannot see active friends on messenger. This almost 2 hours I'm unable to see any online friends. What's wrong with it ? Anyone knows ? #facebookmessenger — AM (@amfilmiv) November 29, 2018

Anyone else’s #facebookmessenger not working?? It’s letting me login on the app but not showing me who is online…. anyone else having the same problem? #Facebook #facebookdown #Messengerdown — Martin McDonald (@Marty434) November 29, 2018

Anyone else's @Facebook @messenger not working? I'm logged on but I can't see if anyone is online and don't know if anyone sent me @messages. #facebookdown #facebookmessenger — Adel A A Muh (@AdelAMoh) November 29, 2018

Am I the only one who’s #facebookmessenger won’t show who’s active? — thefabulouspotatoes (@thefabulouspot6) November 29, 2018

No word on when the issue will be resolved.