NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, CBS News confirms.

Cohen made a surprise court appearance Thursday in New York, according to The Associated Press. He reportedly admitted to making false statements in 2017 to the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

WATCH: President Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen walks out of federal court in New York. He was pleading guilty to lying to Congress in connection with Robert Mueller's Russia probe. https://t.co/jrT750rnw7 pic.twitter.com/GnQpIs7Hyn — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 29, 2018

Cohen pleaded guilty in August to eight federal charges, including tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations.

In doing so, he said that Trump told him to arrange payments, before the 2016 election, to buy the silence of adult film actress Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model who allege they had affairs with Trump.

Cohen also made headlines last month when he switched his voter registration back to the Democratic party.

