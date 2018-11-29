NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Former Kansas City general manager Allard Baird is joining the New York Mets as vice president and assistant general manager of scouting and player development.

The Mets announced the move Wednesday. The 57-year-old Baird was the Royals’ general manager from June 2000 to May 2006.

Baird had spent the past 12 years with Boston, first as assistant to the general manager. He became vice president of player personnel and professional scouting in 2011 and since January 2015 had been senior vice president of player personnel.

J.P. Ricciardi, who had been a Mets special assistant for eight years, left this month after Brodie Van Wagenen succeeded Sandy Alderson as general manager.

