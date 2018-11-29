NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets might have an RBI machine for a second baseman and a superstar closer soon.

That’s according to Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan, who reported early Thursday morning that talks between the Mets and Seattle Mariners have progressed to the point where some believe a deal that would send veteran infielder Robinson Cano and star reliever Edwin Diaz to New York could happen shortly.

There is significant momentum toward a deal that would send Robinson Cano and Edwin Díaz from the Seattle Mariners to the New York Mets, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. While they characterize a deal as not done yet, there is an increasing expectation a trade will get finished. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2018

Passan also notes that the potential trade could just as easily get nixed. As of Thursday morning, the Mariners had not yet approached Cano about waiving his no-trade clause, but it is believed that the 36-year-old, eight-time All-Star would if asked. Another potential pitfall is the physicals that need to be taken by all players involved in any trade.

Brodie Van Wagenen, the Mets’ new general manager, has vowed to make improvements following New York’s second straight non-playoff season. But what’s surprising is the idea of the Mets potentially taking on the five years and $120 million left on Cano’s contract. Then again, Cano, a career .304 hitter with 311 home runs and 1,233 RBIs in 14 seasons, would be a major upgrade to the Mets’ infield.

It also appears the Mets are not overly concerned about the 80-game suspension Cano served in 2018 for performance-enhancing drugs.

Perhaps more important than adding Cano, a player that starred in New York for nine years as a member of the Yankees, would be the acquisition of Diaz, who is coming off a monster season. The 24-year-old right-hander recorded an MLB-high 57 saves, along with a 1.96 ERA and 0.79 WHIP. He struck out 124 in 73 1/3 innings and opposing hitters batted just .160 against him.

What’s more, Diaz is under team control in 2019 and then is arbitration eligible through 2022.

As for what the Mets would give up in the trade, reports have mentioned veteran outfielder Jay Bruce as the main piece, mostly due to how the remaining $26 million on his contract would offset some of what Cano would be owed. Reports have also suggested that if New York wants Seattle to assume some of Cano’s contract, it would need to part with a top prospect.

The Mets are also reportedly in conversation with several teams about Noah Syndergaard, though the front office has said moving the 26-year-old right-hander would not be about simply stockpiling prospects. If the Mets do trade one of their best pitchers, they would want in return assets that would immediately improve the major league product.