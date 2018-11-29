NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have arrested the man accused of raping and robbing a woman earlier this month in Prospect Park.

Mowngly Lucas, 28, of Queens, was taken into custody Wednesday night and charged with rape, robbery, strangulation, burglary, sexual abuse and unlawful imprisonment.

The 59-year-old victim was attacked while she walked home from a family event on Sunday, November 18.

Police said the suspect, who claimed to have a weapon, put the woman in a chokehold, pushed her against a parked van and tried to sexually assault her. He then dragged her behind a bench and raped her, police said.

Police said the suspect then broke the van’s window, forced the woman inside and tried to sexually assault her again. He also stole $10 from her purse before taking off east on Parkside Avenue, police said.

The arrest came less than 24 hours after the NYPD released new surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning in the case.

Lucas is due in court Thursday.