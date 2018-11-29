NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Queens man is facing a slew of charges after police say he sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint.

The alleged attack happened around 3 a.m. on Nov. 9 at an apartment near 101 Avenue and 107 Street in the Jamaica neighborhood.

Nickolos Samaroo, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with rape, assault, criminal sex act, sex abuse and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said he punched and kicked the 39-year-old victim, knocking her out. When she woke up, police said he was trying to pull off her pants.

The woman attempted to get away, but police said the suspect knocked her out again. When she regained consciousness, he allegedly held a knife to her face and demanded she perform a sex act.

The victim fought back, injuring Samaroo in the groin, and then managed to get away.

Surveillance video showed Samaroo running off shirtless, clutching his shoes and sweater.