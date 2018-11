CLARKSTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The man accused of killing the owner of a Rockland County used car dealership will appear in court.

Police say 37-year-old Youben Joseph was killed after he had a dispute with Eric Ross Jr.

The incident happened Nov. 24 at Joseph’s dealership on Route 59 in West Nyack.

Police caught the 24-year-old Delaware suspect Wednesday in Quakertown, Pa.