  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    1:30 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines
nu tu tri state travel 13 11/30 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(CBS2)

Some showers and even a little snow will swing through the area this afternoon, but it should be more of a nuisance than anything. Just be careful N&W as you may encounter some slick spots, especially where the snow may stick for a period of time. Outside of that, expect chilly temps with highs only in the low 40s.

nu tu skycast 3d tomorrow3 11/30 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(CBS2)

Expect partial clearing tonight as a weak area of high pressure nudges in. It will be yet another cold one with temps dipping into the upper and mid 30s.

nu tu 7day auto weather app17 11/30 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(CBS2)

Your Saturday will start off dry, but unfortunately rain moves in by late afternoon and it’s on and off through the nighttime hours. Even into Sunday morning we’ll be dealing with tapering rain and drizzle before things quiet down in the afternoon. And with warmer air on the move, we could be talking 60° by then!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s