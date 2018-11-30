Some showers and even a little snow will swing through the area this afternoon, but it should be more of a nuisance than anything. Just be careful N&W as you may encounter some slick spots, especially where the snow may stick for a period of time. Outside of that, expect chilly temps with highs only in the low 40s.

Expect partial clearing tonight as a weak area of high pressure nudges in. It will be yet another cold one with temps dipping into the upper and mid 30s.

Your Saturday will start off dry, but unfortunately rain moves in by late afternoon and it’s on and off through the nighttime hours. Even into Sunday morning we’ll be dealing with tapering rain and drizzle before things quiet down in the afternoon. And with warmer air on the move, we could be talking 60° by then!