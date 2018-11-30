NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The pride of the Bronx is a high school football team known as the Bulldogs. They don’t even have a home field to call their own, but that hasn’t stopped them from making it all the way to the city championship.

The squad from KIPP NYC College Prep High took to the field Friday evening for practice, hoping to stay in form ahead of the big game on Sunday.

Making matters sweeter, up to this point they’ve gone undefeated.

“We just played every game at one hundred percent and it just happened,” senior running back Sean Tyrrell said.

Mike DeFazio is the only head coach the team has ever had. He’s tough, and he molds highly skilled players who are also successful students. The average grade point average for the team is an impressive 3.03.

“They’ve done a great job themselves of not looking too far ahead, by really working things day by day and staying in the moment,” DeFazio said.

16 of the players are seniors, and will be moving on from this championship run with a lot of pride.

“Bittersweet to see them go, but it’s great to see what they go on to and accomplish,” DeFazio said.

Sunday’s PSAL Cup Conference Final has the Bulldogs squaring off against the Petrides High School Panthers of Staten Island on neutral turf at Lincoln High School in Brooklyn. If you’re interested in attending, the game kicks off at 12:30 p.m.