CENTRAL ISLIP (CBSNewYork/AP) – An indictment has been filed against the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a New York mother who led a crusade against MS-13 gang violence after her daughter was slain.

Evelyn Rodriguez was run over and killed in September at the site of her daughter’s memorial in Brentwood.

Annmarie Drago, a 58-year-old nurse with ties to the property near where 16-year-old Kayla Cuevas‘ body was found, is charged with criminally negligent homicide, criminal mischief and petit larceny.

Cuevas and her friend Nisa Mickens, 15, were murdered in September 2016.

Drago was brought into a courtroom Friday with hands cuffed behind her back. Her lawyer entered a not guilty plea.

Suffolk County police said Rodriguez and Cuevas’ father, Freddy, rushed to the teen’s memorial site on September 14, after learning that someone was removing mementos.

Her attorney said it was an “accident” but prosecutors says AnneMarie Drago was trying to sell her mothers house and thought the memorial “would scare away buyers” ⁦@CBSNewYork⁩ pic.twitter.com/NagrJuwQGj — Carolyn Gusoff (@GusoffTV) November 30, 2018

Prosecutors say the defendant was selling her mothers house and didn’t want a memorial in front of it, as it might scare off buyers. She dismantled and threw out candles balloons photographs.

Police said Rodriguez got into an argument shortly after 4 p.m. with a person related to a resident living on Ray Court in Brentwood regarding the placement of a memorial gathering.

The person attempted to drive away in a 2016 Nissan Rouge and stuck Rodriguez. She was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where she was pronounced dead.

Full Video: Funeral Held For Evelyn Rodriguez

Rodriguez had been a persistent advocate for ending gang violence on Long Island since her 16-year-old’s death and was a featured guest at President Donald Trump’s 2018 State of the Union address.

President Trump tweeted about Rodriguez Friday, “My thoughts and prayers are with Evelyn Rodriguez this evening, along with her family and friends. #RIPEvelyn”

