  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCheaters
    09:30 AMCheaters
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amazon, Local TV, Long Island City, New York, New York City Council, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Council wants to know more about Amazon’s plan to build part of its second headquarters in Long Island City, Queens.

WEB EXTRA: Read The Complete Agreement (.pdf)

The Council will hold three hearings to question both city officials and company executives about the closed-door negotiations that led up to Amazon’s decision.

MORE: Amazon Makes It Official: Long Island City Will Host Part Of Its 2nd Headquarters

The hearings will take place over the next few months, with the first scheduled for December 12.

MORE: Long Island City Community Pushes Back Against Amazon’s Plan For Second Headquarters

Amazon says the move will bring at least 25,000 jobs, but many want to know more about the billions in tax incentives promised by the city and state.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s