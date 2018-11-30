NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Council wants to know more about Amazon’s plan to build part of its second headquarters in Long Island City, Queens.

WEB EXTRA: Read The Complete Agreement (.pdf)

The Council will hold three hearings to question both city officials and company executives about the closed-door negotiations that led up to Amazon’s decision.

The hearings will take place over the next few months, with the first scheduled for December 12.

Amazon says the move will bring at least 25,000 jobs, but many want to know more about the billions in tax incentives promised by the city and state.