MONTVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New Jersey school district is apologizing after a substitute teacher made comments to first graders about Santa that the school says she shouldn’t have.

Cedar Hill School Principal Michael Raj sent a letter to parents following the incident Thursday at the school in Montville. Raj noted that as a parent himself, he understands the “sensitive nature” of the topic.

Click here to read Raj’s letter to parents

“Once I became aware of the situation, I immediately spoke to the substitute teacher regarding her poor judgement in making this proclamation,” Raj wrote.

Montville Schools Superintendent Rene Rovtar said in a statement that she was “troubled and disheartened by this incident.” Rovtar explained that “childhood wonder associated with all holidays and traditions” is special to her.

Administrators haven’t released the teacher’s name or said if she would be allowed to work again in the district.

