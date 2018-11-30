NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Items from the personal collection of crooner Frank Sinatra and his wife Barbara are coming up for auction at Sotheby’s.

There’s a portrait of Ol’ Blue Eyes painted by Norman Rockwell, as well as memorabilia including his personal scripts from some of his most iconic films.

There’s also a 20-carat diamond ring that Sinatra gave to Barbara for their engagement.

“Frank tossed a bunch of diamonds on a bed and said ‘pick the one you want’,” Quig Bruning from Sotheby’s said. “Barbara picked the one she liked, she had it mounted in a ring. Frank gave it to her in a glass of champagne.”

The ring is included in Sotheby’s “Magnificent Jewels” auction on Tuesday. The other items will be sold on Thursday, December 6th.