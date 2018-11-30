  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    11:00 PMMike & Molly
    11:30 PMMike & Molly
    12:00 AMEntertainment Tonight
    12:30 AMHow I Met Your Mother
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Frank Sinatra, Sotheby's New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Items from the personal collection of crooner Frank Sinatra and his wife Barbara are coming up for auction at Sotheby’s.

There’s a portrait of Ol’ Blue Eyes painted by Norman Rockwell, as well as memorabilia including his personal scripts from some of his most iconic films.

There’s also a 20-carat diamond ring that Sinatra gave to Barbara for their engagement.

“Frank tossed a bunch of diamonds on a bed and said ‘pick the one you want’,” Quig Bruning from Sotheby’s said. “Barbara picked the one she liked, she had it mounted in a ring. Frank gave it to her in a glass of champagne.”

The ring is included in Sotheby’s “Magnificent Jewels” auction on Tuesday. The other items will be sold on Thursday, December 6th.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s