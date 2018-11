NEW CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The number of confirmed measles cases keeps growing in Rockland County.

Health officials on Friday said the total has grown to 87, with six suspected cases also being investigated by the Health Department.

The measles cases are to travel to Israel, which is dealing with a large outbreak.

Residents with questions can call 1-888-364-4837, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m-5 p.m.