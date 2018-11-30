  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMDr. Phil
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    10:00 PMJudge Judy
    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    11:00 PMMike & Molly
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, New York Mets, Wilmer Flores

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Mets failed to offer a 2019 contract to Wilmer Flores, allowing the infielder to become a free agent.

Flores hit .267 with 11 homers and 51 RBIs in 126 games this year, when he made $3.4 million. He endeared himself to Mets fans when he got emotional during a game against San Diego on July 29, 2015, believing media reports he had been traded to Milwaukee. The proposed swap for Carlos Gomez fell through, and two days later Flores hit a game-ending 12th-inning homer to beat Washington.

New York did offer a contract to catcher Travis d’Arnaud, who was limited to four early season games this year by a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow that required Tommy John surgery. D’Arnaud, on the disabled list for the fifth straight season, had a $3,475,000 salary.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s