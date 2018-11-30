NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More young adults live with their parents in New Jersey than any other state, according to U.S. Census data.

Close to half – 47 percent – of those between the ages of 18 and 34 are living at home. That’s 884,000 of the state’s nearly two million residents in that age group.

Connecticut was second with 42 percent of young adults living at home.

New York and Rhode Island were tied for third at 41 percent.

North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Wyoming ranked the lowest, with 15 to 23 percent living at home.