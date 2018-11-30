NORTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The holidays are prime time for package thieves.

One was recently caught on camera in North Plainfield, New Jersey.

You can see three packages on the doorstep of a home. A man comes from across the street, puts two of the boxes in a bag and walks away.

“I think you feel like violated, like somebody is on your property and you feel like you live in a safe town, in a safe area,” resident Jacqueline Dolan said.

Minutes later, the alleged thief returns to take the last box.

Dolan said the Cyber Monday shopping included sneakers, a leaf blower and even onesies for her baby.

“I saw the packages were delivered on the Nest Cam, because I get a notification on my phone. So when I got home and saw they were missing, I knew something was wrong,” she said.

She filed a police report, but the alleged thief wasn’t done yet. Around 2:30 a.m. the next morning, he came back to return two of the boxes that had been resealed.

“When I noticed the packages were back, I ended up waking my husband up to walk me to my car, just because you never know what was put back in the packages,” she said. “I didn’t know if I should touch them or if he’s waiting.”

The sneakers and leaf blower were returned as if they were never stolen.

Amazon is replacing everything, but this time, the packages will be shipped to a different address.