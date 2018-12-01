BreakingFormer President George H.W. Bush Dies At 94
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

We have a nice start to this Saturday, but it doesn’t last long as rain is headed to town.

We should be dry around the city through 3/4pm, although a leading shower could definitely make its way in early.

nu tu weekend planner2 12/1 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Waking Up: temps in the 40s, and the should remain steady through much of it. Heavier & steadier rain arrives overnight Saturday into Sunday.

It could be heavy at times especially towards dawn. Rain turns to showers by Sunday morning and by Sunday afternoon even further clearing occurs.

nu tu 7day auto 4 12/1 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

We could hit the 60° mark if enough clearing occurs before sunset.

Monday remains above normal before cold air returns for Tuesday.

– G

