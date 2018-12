NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

The company is marking the occasion with some exciting new shows, including “The Call,” which premieres on Dec. 4.

Choreographer and 2018 Dance Magazine award winner Ronald Brown sat down with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu to talk about the huge milestone.

