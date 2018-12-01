NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for your help in reuniting an engagement ring with a couple after a proposal went south in a scene right out of a movie on Friday.

Here’s a photo of the couple. pic.twitter.com/Fu2Kbfc8Bt — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) December 1, 2018

Investigators say the couple scrambled for help after the man, in an attempt to propose to his companion, dropped the ring eight feet down a utility gate near Times Square shortly before midnight.

The NYPD Emergency Service Unit responded, but the couple departed in defeat after they were unable to retrieve the ring.

Miraculously, the ring was eventually recovered by ESU members who returned to the scene Saturday morning.

Police released a photo of the couple they’re looking for, in hopes of giving their proposal horror story a happy ending.

Anyone with information in regard to the couple’s location or identity is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS<tel:1-800-577-TIPS> (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website

or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.