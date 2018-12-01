NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Anthony Casalena started the website building platform Squarespace with a $30,000 loan.

Now, he’s paying it forward and helping some local entrepreneurs “make it” with the help of the New York Knicks.

Casalena sat down with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu to discuss the Make It Awards.

The event is partnered with Madison Square Gardens and the Knicks to give $30,000 grants to local businesses who could use the help.

Jenné Lombardo, founder of The Terminal Presents and co-founder of Made fashion week, is one of the judges who will choose the lucky entrepreneurs.

Lombardo told CBS2 that all of the businesses who apply for the grant have great ideas, but the thing judges are looking for are people who follow through and execute their plan.

For more information on the Make It Awards, click here.